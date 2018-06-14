“I felt good that I made so many people happy,” says caterer to the stars Scotty Bowers in this new trailer for Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.

And as you might infer from the film’s title, Bowers wasn’t your typical caterer. Based on the memoir Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, the cinema-vérité documentary profiles the man who says he connected some of Hollywood’s Golden Age greats with sexual partners of their choice, gay, straight or both.

“People wanted something, Scotty would get it,” as one of the Cannes doc’s interviewees puts it. Those people, Bowers says, included Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn, Charles Laughton, Rock Hudson, Spencer Tracy, Cole Porter, to name a select few.

The synopsis: Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood is the deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after World War II and became confidante, aide de camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male — and female — stars. In the 1940s and ’50s, Scotty ran a gas station in the shadow of the studio lots where he would connect his friends with actors and actresses who had to hide their true sexual identities for fear of police raids at gay bars, societal shunning and career suicide. An unsung Hollywood legend, Bowers would cater to the sexual appetites of celebrities – straight and gay – for decades.

“It turned out there was a whole alternate world to which most of us had no access, or knowledge,” says Deadline’s Peter Bart in the clip.

Bowers first detailed his life story in the 2012 memoir (co-written with Lionel Friedberg), and, like the book, the film also delves into his World War II service (he was at Iwo Jima), his association with Alfred Kinsey and his later post-Hollywood life.

In addition to directing, Tyrnauer also produces, along with Corey Reeser and Josh Braun.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, from Greenwich Entertainment, opens July 27 at the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles and August 3 at the IFC Center in New York.

Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think. And here’s a look at the film’s era-evoking poster: