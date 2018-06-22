EXCLUSIVE: Scott Stewart, the writer, director and producer behind Dark Skies, Legion and Priest, has signed with Verve.

Stewart most recently been working on the TV side. He directed the pilot of Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren, which premiered in March was renewed in May for a second season. He also has in development at Freeform Augs, an hourlong futuristic drama he is co-producing with Anonymous Content.

He is 3-for-3 as a pilot director for projects picked up for series, with Siren following Stewart helming both parts of the Defiance pilot and Dominion — both series for Syfy. Dominion was based on Stewart’s 2010 Screen Gems pic Legion which he wrote and directed.

Stewart, previously with WME, continues to be managed by Anonymous Content.