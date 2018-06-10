Scott Foley is not interested in joining the recent trend of revivals when it comes to Felicity. “Don’t reboot it,” as he plainly put. Despite being a fan of reboots like Gilmore Girls and Roseanne “before it imploded” he doesn’t see a Felicity reunion playing out so easily. “It was so specific to a generation. They can’t do it with us now. It wouldn’t work. We’re all too old. Felicity was about that magical time of your life when you’re transitioning into adulthood and finding your way.”

Foley is pulling a double duty at Austin’s ATX Television Festival starting off with tonight’s screening of the first episode from his new ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier, before reuniting with his former cast members for the Felicity 20 year reunion tomorrow.

In Whiskey Cavalier, Foley stars as tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”) who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan.

Cohan had been one of the most sought-after actors this broadcast season, fielding more than half-dozen offers before choosing the ABC dramedy.

“There was a whole contract negotiation thing with her and The Walking Dead and because of that, the networks during pilot season got very excited,” said Foley. Because of that, producers opted to bypass the chemistry test stage and gave her the part before she even met Foley.

“I had to do some due diligence and try to find some people we had in common” but “it worked out really well. I really proud of not just her and her work on this but the chemistry we had together and the relationship we’ve developed.”

Foley had just wrapped on Scandal before jumping into this new project, which he said was a welcomed change from the heavy dramatic tone of the white house drama.

“The stuff I used to love on network television I wasn’t seeing anymore,” Foley said, naming shows like Moonlighting and Remington Steele. For some reason, they don’t make these fun one-hours anymore…I wanted to do something fun.”

Foley is a producer on the Warner Bros. Television-based series. Dave Hemingson is writer and executive producer, Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions) are executive producers, and Peter Atencio is director and executive producer (pilot).

Foley didn’t divulge much on what’s to come in season 1 as production is in the early stages, but shared that “the idea is that each episode is not just a case-of-the-week or character-based story but that there’s going to be an overarching plot as well.”

Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das also star.

Whiskey Cavalier is set to premiere in 2019 on ABC.