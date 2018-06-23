Jadyn Wong has been added John Ridley’s next feature Needle In A Timestack, which follows a couple who work to hold their marriage together in a world where time travel is possible, and the past and present are ever fluctuating. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Freida Pinto, and Orlando Bloom. Ridley is directing the pic, which he adapted from a short story by Robert Silverberg. Zanne Devine, David Thwaites, and BRON’S Aaron L. Gilbert are producing along with Matt Kennedy. Exec producers are Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Christopher J. Conover, Hope Farley, and Ridley. Wong, who is coming off of a four-season stint on the recently canceled CBS drama Scorpion, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Flores/REX/Shutterstock

Raymond J. Barry (Gotham, Walk Hard, Year of the Dragon) has been cast in indie feature Made in Chinatown, from directors Art Camacho and Robert Samuels. Barry joins Tony Sirico, William DeMeo, and Vincent Pastore. The film follows “Vinny” Chow who rejects his Chinese culture to become an Italian Wiseguy like the heroes from his favorite movies. With the help of his Kung Fu master, The Chinese girl next door, and a pair of New York fortune tellers, Vinny finds Chinese culture at the center of who he truly is. Barry plays New York City Crime Commissioner Sean O’Greedy, an Irish cop who makes deals with the Italian and Chinese crime families to control the spice racket in NY, the oldest crime syndicate. Mark V Wiley wrote the screenplay and will produce the film. Barry is repped by Metropolitan Talent and manager Bob McGowan.