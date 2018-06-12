Talent manager and producer Scooter Braun of SB Projects, who has guided the careers of some of the top music artists, has teamed with veteran reality producer JD Roth, co-founder and former CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment, to form GoodStory Entertainment, a new unscripted content studio. It will focus on developing and producing character-driven stories in the unscripted, live event, and feature documentary spaces. Backed by Braun’s Ithaca investment fund, which has assets reportedly valued at $500 million, GoodStory will be targeting accelerated growth via strategic acquisitions of unscripted production companies.

Roth will be handling business development, acquisitions, and CEO duties for GoodStory. He will be joined by another 3 Ball alum, Adam Greener, former COO of 3 Ball Entertainment and President of Maverick Television. Greener, who was behind USA’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, will serve as GoodStory Co-CEO handling development, sales, and execution. Additionally, Braun has tapped his longtime COO Scott Manson, who architected the deal, to run point with him from the SB Projects side.

Roth previously partnered with Todd Nelson to launch another unscripted TV production company, 3 Ball Prods. The duo grew the company from hit kids’ series Endurance for Discovery, to major franchises including Beauty and Geek, For Love or Money, Bar Rescue, and The Biggest Loser, a show they produced for eleven seasons. In 2006, they sold 3 Ball to Eyeworks Group. After Warner Bros. TV acquired Eyeworks’ international production businesses in 2014, the company rebranded in January 2015 as 3 Ball Entertainment, with Roth stepping down to become a producer.

“JD is a winner and the perfect partner to build with in the unscripted space, his track record is undeniable,” said Braun. “We look forward to making great content and investing in other talented production companies that share our values.”

The roster of talent that has been managed by Braun includes Justin Bieber, Kanye, Ariana Grande, Karlie Kloss, Zac Brown Band, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, and Martin Garrix. SB Projects’ credits include the documentary film, Never Say Never, the CBS drama series Scorpion and Freeform’s Movie Night with Karlie Kloss. Braun also organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon which aired across all major networks in the US.

“I’ve always admired Scooter’s work professionally and have been lucky to get to know him as a friend and family man. We are equally determined to use GoodStory as a vehicle to tell compelling stories and take the unscripted space to another level,” said GoodStory co-founder JD Roth. “No one knows talent better than Scooter and I know our combined experiences will only yield massive results.”

McCafferty & Co. and Todd Weinstein of Del Shaw Moonves handled the deal on behalf of Roth and Greener.