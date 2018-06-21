EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino has set Scoot McNairy to join the cast of his Sony Pictures film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. McNairy will play the role of a cowboy named Business Bob Gilbert, a character in the Western TV show from the time period that is an element of a Pulp Fiction-like tapestry of the summer of 1969 in Los Angeles.

McNairy joins a killer cast that is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

McNairy, who starred for four seasons on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, currently is filming a lead role in the third season of HBO’s True Detective and most recently was seen starring in Netflix’s Godless. Other upcoming projects include Destroyer opposite Nicole Kidman, The Parts You Lose opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead and The Sound of Philadelphia with Matthias Schoenaerts and Garrett Hedlund, which he will shoot after this project. He is repped by The Group and WME.