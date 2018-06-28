EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek‘s George Takei will be beamed in at Comic-Con on July 19 to help introduced From the Bridge, a new, sci-fi documentary that chronicles the evolution of sci-fi, horror and comic book fandom as recounted by some well-known names from the genres. Clips of the documentary will be shown during a panel discussion on the first day of the convention.

“To be made fun of as a kid for reading comic books, and to see the stuff that I grew up with become the entertainment that rules the world. All the geeks were finally in charge. We win,” says Gene Simmons in the beginning of the just released trailer for the documentary, which is narrated by Takei.

Spencer F. Lee directed and George Noe is the executive producer on From The Bridge which will be given a theatrical release after being teased at Comic-Con. The film features archival footage of creators like George Lucas and never-before-aired interviews with Gene Roddenbery, Leonard Nimoy and others.

Comic-Con 2018 takes place at July 19 through July 22 at the San Diego Convention Center. The film clips and panel discussion will take place in the 4,000-seat Ballroom 20 on Thursday, July 19th at 10 AM.

Comic-Con fav Greg Grunberg (Star Trek: Beyond) will serve as Moderator for the panel featuring writer-director Spencer F. Lee, Nichelle Nichols, Rod Roddenberry, Kerry O’Quinn, Tom DeSanto, uber cos-player Cecil Grimes and other special guests. From The Bridge features original interviews with Stan Lee, Nichelle Nichols, the aforementioned Simmons, Joe Dante, Tom DeSanto, Adam Nimoy, Bryan Fuller, Neal Adams, Doug Jones, Rod Roddenberry, Howard Roffman, among others.

Following the debut clips, Grunberg will lead a Q&A on the evolution of science fiction, fantasy, comic book and horror fandom and the positive impact each has had had on popular culture.

“When I created From The Bridge, I set out to tell the amazing, awe inspiring story of the many iconic artists, creators and visionaries who helped shape a historic movement that, today, is collectively known as ‘Fandom,’ ” said helmer Lee. “To the non-fans who might not know this rich and vibrant history, and may believe it is defined by crazy, inspired cool costumes, the heart of this movement is a celebration of acceptance of the diverse and unique things that make each of us human. It is my honor to be able to share the history of these groundbreaking creators and historic fans’ stories with everyone.”