Former Scandal supervising producer Raamla Mohamed has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, the studio behind the Shondaland series, which recently wrapped its seventh and final season.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Mohamed graduated from Columbia University and, after a brief stint working for an off-Broadway theater in New York, she went on to receive her MFA in Writing for Film and Television at USC in 2008. About a year later, Mohamed landed a writers assistant job on one of her favorite shows, Grey’s Anatomy. She had been at Shondaland ever since. working as a medical researcher on Off the Map before becoming a researcher on Scandal during season 1. After being accepted into the Disney-ABC Writing Program, Mohamed returned to Scandal, joining the writing staff for season 2 as a Disney fellow. She rose through the ranks to supervising producer. Mohamed wrote eleven episodes during her tenure, including the crossover episode with How To Get Away with Murder, starring Viola Davis, this past season. She also was a writer on Shondaland’s Still Star Crossed.

Mohamed is currently co-writing a pilot for HBO with Issa Rae about black teenagers in the affluent L.A. neighborhood of Windsor Hills.

This marks Mohamed’s first overall studio deal. She is the latest writer-producer on a Shondaland series to sign a new overall deal with ABC Studios in recent months, following Shonda Rhimes’ move to Netflix. Mohamed joins How To Get Away with Murder creator/showrunner Pete Nowalk and Scandal co-executive producer Zahir McGhee.

Mohamed is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.