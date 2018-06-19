EXCLUSIVE: Cornelius Smith Jr. has locked in his first post-Scandal project. The actor has been cast the in the Benedict Andrews-directed political thriller, Against All Enemies, which will begin filming this summer. Smith Jr. joins Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Vince Vaughn, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, and Colm Meaney in the pic, which is inspired by true events

Jade Pettyjohn has also joined the cast as Jenny Kowalski, daughter of Carl Kowalski played by Vaughn.

The plot centers on iconic actress Jean Seberg (Stewart) who, in the late 1960s, was targeted by the illegal FBI surveillance program COINTELPRO in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party.

Smith will play the role of Ray Robertson, a seemingly nice guy in cahoots with FBI agent Carl Kowalski who sets up one of his friends to take a fall.

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik are producing alongside Kate Garwood and Stephen Hopkins, as well as Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures. Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Edge of Tomorrow 2) penned the script and will serve as executive producers.

Smith, who starred as Marcus Walker for four seasons of the ABC political drama, is repped by APA, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Repped by Innovative and Karen Renna, Pettyjohn will next appear alongside Nichole Kidman in Destroyer and Laura Dern in Trial by Fire.