It may not be the Oscars, but if tonight’s results of the 44th Annual Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films is any indication of influence on that other Academy (which it usually isn’t) then get prepared for a Black Panther wave at the Dolby Theatre next February. After virtually sweeping last week’s MTV Movie Awards, Panther took five Saturns including Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture and Best Director for Ryan Coogler. However the Panther himself lost to Luke Skywalker in the Best Actor contest where Mark Hamill took honors for Star Wars: The Last Jedi over favored Chadwick Boseman. Rian Johnson also picked up a Saturn for his Last Jedi screenplay. In fact, due to a diversity of categories , the awards were spread around with other Picture honors going to Blade Runner 2049 as Best Science Fiction Film, The Shape Of Water for Fantasy Film, Get Out for Horror Film , Coco for animated film , and Wonder for Independent Film. In the Best Action/Adventure category the winner was oddly the feel good musical, The Greatest Showman which is hardly my definition of what an Action/Adventure movie is , but then I don’t vote for these things. That other groundbreaking comic book movie , Wonder Woman was not completely swamped by Black Panther as Gal Gadot took the Best Actress prize.

On the TV side The Orville, The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Outlander, Twin Peaks, The Flash, Star Trek Discovery, Star Wars Rebels, and Marvel’s The Punisher all came up winners in

their individual categories so you can’t complain about this particular awards show not spreading things out.

Special Achievement awards went to producer Jason Blum, Sarah Schecter, Don Mancini, and Jake Kasdan.

In my recent conversation with Black Panther producer Kevin Feige I pointed out that no comic book movie adaptation had ever been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. He agreed but pointed with pride to the fact that he has a ton of Saturn Awards in his office. Although as I said the Saturns, and MTV Movie Awards aren’t bellwethers in this regard I do think this is the year the Oscars will finally change that statistic and nominate Black Panther in Best Picture as it became much more than a comic book movie, and turned instead into a cultural milestone. Expect this award , predictable as it was, to be the latest of many in the next nine months.

Here is a complete list of all the winners:

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Independent Film: Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series: The Orville

Best Horror TV Series: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series: Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series: Outlander

Best Presentation on Television: Twin Peaks

Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars Rebels

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series: The Flash

Best New Media TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery

Best New Media Superhero Series: Marvel’s The Punisher

Best Actor on Television: Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Best Actress on Television: Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Younger TV Actor: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

Best Guest Star on Television: David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)

Best DVD/BD Special Edition: Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)

Best Local Stage Production: Something Rotten

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION,

FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter

The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini (“Chucky”)

The Filmmakers Showcase Award: Jake Kasdan