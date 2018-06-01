EXCLUSIVE: Fangoria, the branded horror magazine being turned into a film shingle by Dallas Sonnier, has acquired the Grady Hendrix spec Satanic Panic. Sonnier will produce with Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm and Cinestate’s Amanda Presmyk. Phil Nobile Jr. will be exec producer. The search for a director will begin shortly.

Hendrix is a bestselling author who has been at Book Expo this week promoting his Bram Stoker Award-winning Paperbacks From Hell with We Sold Our Souls, a dark Faustian tale set in the heavy metal world. Book is published in September from Quirk.

Hendrix hatched the Satanic Panic story with Ted Goeghegan. It’s an After Hours-esque dark comedy in a supernatural setting. A pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope has to fight for her life — and her tips — when her last order of the night turns out to be high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice. Hendrix and Geoghegan co-wrote Mohawk, which Geoghegan directed.

Two Hendrix novels are in development. Horrorstar, about a haunted IKEA, is being developed as a series with Josh Schwartz, Charlie Kaufman and Gail Berman executive producing, and My Best Friend’s Exorcism is being produced by the Gotham Group.

Fangoria’s first film was Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, which will be released August by RLJE Films.

Hendrix is repped by Aperture; Geoghegan is with Zero Gravity Management.