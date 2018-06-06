EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Sinéad Cusack (Call the Midwife) and Paul Ready (The Terror) are among those joining Richard Gere, Helen McCrory and Billy Howle in Tom Rob Smith’s eight-part drama for BBC Two, MotherFatherSon.

As previously announced, Gere — in his first major TV drama role — will star alongside McCrory and Howle as the family at the heart of the series. The trio will be joined by BAFTA winner Lancashire as Angela Howard, a brilliant businesswoman-turned-MP and Leader of the Opposition, while Cusack and Ready will play Maggie and Nick, renegade journalists from the London-based newspaper that Max (Gere) owns.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots) has been cast as Lauren, a senior executive with the company and trusted adviser to Max. Danny Sapani (Black Panther) will play Jahan Zakari, the first Muslim Prime Minister of the UK, with Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) cast as Scott, an enigmatic and damaged figure who McCrory’s character Kathryn becomes entangled with.

MotherFatherSon (8×60’) is being made by BBC Studios Drama London for BBC Two and was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Channel Controller of BBC Two. James Kent (Testament of Youth) will be lead director and the series is being produced by Sharon Bloom (Silent Witness) and Lisa Osborne (Quirke). Executive producers are Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios Drama London, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC, Alan Poul (The Newsroom) and Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story). Filming is due to start shortly in London and on location in Spain. BBC Studios will distribute internationally.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Smith said, “This is one of the most exciting casts ever assembled for television.”