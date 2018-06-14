UPDATED with Sarah Huckabee Sanders denial: “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?” Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted about an hour after CBS News reported she was leaving at the end of the year.

“I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me,” she tweeted. “I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”

Sanders’ tweet:

About an hour earlier, CBS News had reported Sanders, whose stint as White House Press Secretary has been marked by her battles with reporters and accusations of spreading falsehoods, is leaving the job at the end of the year.

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah also was reported to be eyeing an exit, the news org said, citing sources. CBS News reported there was no timetable for his departure.

Shah REX/Shutterstock

Sanders replaced Sean Spicer, who quit last summer after President Donald tapped pal/financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director — a gig Spicer had been filling in on. The Mooch famously lasted less than two weeks before getting sacked by new Chief of Staff John Kelly on the latter’s very first day on the job.

Scaramucci then was replaced by longtime Trump confidante Hope Hicks. She became the dean of Trump administration communications directors, sticking around a good six months before resigning the day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee.

Sanders’ White House press briefings often make for must-see TV. The daughter of former GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee has stuck to her guns and toed the company line no matter how irascible the WH press corps was — sometimes (OK, often) taking sarcastic shots at them from the podium.