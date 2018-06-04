“This has been a very difficult week,” Sara Gilbert said this afternoon in The Talk‘s first live broadcast since ABC pulled the plug on its Roseanne revival after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet.

“A lot of people have been hurt by this,” added Gilbert, who was credited with starting the move to bring back the show when John Goodman guested on her CBS talk show.

ABC

“I will say I’m proud of the show we made,” GIlbert said of the Roseanne redo. “This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

Fellow The Talk panelist Julie Chen added, “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message.”