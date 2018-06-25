CBS’ The Talk congratulated co-host Sara Gilbert Monday on ABC’s pickup of Roseanne spinoff The Conners (working title).

Co-host Sharon Osbourne brought it up at the beginning of the show, telling the audience, “Someone at our table is making headlines,” referring to The Conners’ green light.

A smiling, much happier Gilbert, compared to earlier this month when she addressed the cancellation of Roseanne following a racist tweet storm by star Roseanne Barr, replied “I’m so excited. Thank you so much.”

ABC announced last Thursday that it had given a 10-episode series order to the spinoff for fall 2018.

It is unclear how exactly Barr’s character will be written/killed off but ABC describes it as “a sudden turn of events.” On the new show, after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Gilbert, who produces and plays Darlene, will reprise her character on the spinoff, along with the rest of the Roseanne revival cast, John Goodman (“Dan”), Laurie Metcalf (“Jackie”), Lecy Goranson (“Becky”) and Michael Fishman (“D.J.”).