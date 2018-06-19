The 34th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival is set to run January 30-February 9 in 2019, organizers said this morning. Official events will be held throughout the city, including the Arlington and Lobero theaters, for the fest that takes place in the heat of movie awards season.

Last year, honorary awards were bestowed on eventual Oscar winners Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell, among others.

The 2018 fest went on as planned in the face of the horrific Thomas Fire that scorched 280,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, making it the largest wildfire in California history. The conditions led to mudslides in Santa Barbara’s neighboring towns of Montecito and Summerland, killing 17.

“It’s extraordinary and a cause for celebration that SBIFF is heading into its 34th edition,” festival executive director Roger Durling said. “We love that after this past difficult year, Santa Barbara is anxiously ready to welcome once again more world-class filmmakers — and putting together our popular and insightful panels and tributes.”