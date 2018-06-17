Samuel L. Jackson tweeted an image earlier last week which many felt was homophobic. On Sunday, the unfiltered and outspoken actor responded on Instagram, shrugging off the criticism.

Jackson posted a pic of a message of the reports and complaints they have receiving from the alleged homophobic tweet. “We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law,” the message stated. “Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.”

The Incredibles 2 actor captioned the pic with a long trail of laughter and the words, “They just keep tryin’,” clapping back at all those who thought his tweet was offensive.

The initial tweet which was posted on Donald Trump’s birthday sparked the controversy. It included an image of a novelty product called “After Dick Mints” with the caption: “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday.”

Firefly alum Adam Baldwin was one of many who criticized the tweet. He responded by saying “Gay shaming?” The tweet has since been removed. Another user directed at tweet at Capital One, asking the credit card company whether they endorse the language from a spokesperson.