SAG-AFTRA has reached what it’s calling a “historic” agreement with ZEUS, the new subscription streaming service, to provide coverage for its content and a pathway to union membership for ZEUS content creators.

The ad-free streaming service, founded by TV producer Lemuel Plummer and social media stars King Bach, Amanda Cerny and DeStorm Powers, will feature original scripted and unscripted series and videos conceived, produced by and starring a roster of popular social media providers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the extraordinary members of ZEUS in providing union coverage for their original and innovative platform,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, who noted that Bach, Power, and Cerny “are amazing content creators whose fresh, exciting voices are breaking new ground in the industry. Together we are taking the next, natural step into the future of entertainment production and distribution.”

“We are very excited to have negotiated this agreement with ZEUS,” said SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director David White. “ZEUS’ business model lives at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and storytelling, and it is essential that we set a precedent to protect our members in this space.”

“This partnership with SAG-AFTRA will establish ZEUS as a major player in the industry as we launch our network,” said Plummer, CEO and president of the company. “From the beginning, David White and SAG-AFTRA’s staff understood our vision of building a platform for creators and by creators, to provide our audiences with a unique streaming experience.”

“ZEUS is a game changer for the digital space,” Bach said. “We can’t wait to unveil ZEUS to our fans.”

“SAG-AFTRA is committed to protecting the rights of artists as they gravitate to more progressive platforms,” Cerny said, “and we are thrilled to work with them.”