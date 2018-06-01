Negotiations are underway for SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, which generates more than $200 million a year in earnings for members working on a wide range of non-primetime and syndicated shows including soap operas, game shows, talk, news, sports and reality shows. The current contract expires June 30.

The talks are being held in New York under a “news blackout for the duration of the talks,” the union said, noting that it “will have no further comment.”

Chief negotiators in the talks are David White, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, and Marc Sandman, SVP Labor Relations at Disney/ABC, on behalf of the networks and Sony’s TV production unit.