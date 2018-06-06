Above is the trailer for Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games, which uncovers the dark underbelly of Mumbai where politics, crime and passion meet at a crossroads. The gritty thriller is based on the eponymous bestselling 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra and produced by Phantom Films whose Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane direct.

Saif Ali Khan (Rangoon) stars in the eight-episode series as Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer. He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte), an intelligence officer, journey to the center of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.

Kashyap is arguably the country’s best known indie director. His Raman Raghav 2.0 played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2016, following in the footsteps of Ugly and his 2012 new wave crime epic Gangs Of Wasseypur. He also produced the lauded Indian romance The Lunchbox.

Netflix releases Sacred Games worldwide on July 6.