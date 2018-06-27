Patrick St. Esprit, who heavily recurred in the first season of S.W.A.T., has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of the CBS drama series.

Courtesy of Justice & Ponder

St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. He appeared in 16 episodes in Season 1.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

St. Esprit also recently guest-starred on Unsolved and recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles. On the film side, he most recently appeared as DS Allan in The Fate of the Furious and as Hemland in Acts of Violence. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.