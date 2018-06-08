Ryan Reynolds has taken to mocking himself and his latest movie, Deadpool 2, in a new advert for the gin company that he bought last year.

The actor appears in the advert for Aviation Gin, alongside his “twin” brother Gordon, also played by himself. “I hear Deadpool 2 is great. I haven’t seen it yet… I was recently diagnosed with stage 4 ‘I don’t give a shit’ and I’m afraid it’s terminal,” Gordon explains to Ryan Reynolds.

His “brother” also mocked him for buying a gin company from Portland, passing on the chance to buy a monkey and wondering how many celebrities passed on endorsing or buying the company before they came to Reynolds.

“It tastes like a sunrise had sex with a feather duster,” he said. “You can have that slogan for free.” Reynolds, who is married to The Shallows star Blake Lively, won’t mind if he makes the same kinds of returns as George Clooney did when he sold his Casamigos tequila company to drinks giant Diageo for $1B.