RuPaul’s Drag Race will be returning for an 11th season.

VH1’s renewal for the Emmy-winning reality competition series comes ahead of the Season 10 finale, which is scheduled to air June 28. The network also renewed aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked for an additional season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has received four Primetime Emmy awards, including wins for RuPaul in 2016 and 2017 for outstanding reality host. It has received 10 Emmy nominations overall.

The current season is averaging 794,000 viewers 18-49 and 1.2 million total viewers in Live+7, making it the most watched season in franchise history.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions. Executive producers are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers for VH1. Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

Deadline’s sister pub Variety was first to report the renewal.