In the end, last night’s Season 10 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw butterfly wardrobe malfunctions, some Janet Jackson lip-syncing, and a superstar victory for Aquaria.

Amidst all that, the Emmy winning VH1 reality series also saw its best numbers ever among the key demo of adults 18-49 and total viewership for a season – which is not bad at all at this point in any show’s run, drag race or not.

While the S10 finale was down a mere 2% in viewership from last year – essentially steady – the overall demo ratings for the season were up 10% from Season 9, averaging a 0.55 18-49 rating. Season 10 also averaged 469,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is up 6%, and overall viewership of 723,000 was up 2%, making it the most-watched season in Drag Race history.

VH1 recently greenlit the series for Season 11, along with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, the Emmy-nominated after-show, which provides conversations between the queens as they learn their fate behind the main stage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions, with WoW’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato as EPs, along with Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and, of course, RuPaul Charles. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola are in place as EPs for VH1.