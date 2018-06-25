The Conners are heading back to ABC, minus Roseanne Barr, but the ten-episode spin-off is set to face the same international challenges that its reboot predecessor faced ahead of its cancellation.

I understand that Disney and Carsey-Werner Distribution have struck the same distribution arrangement for The Conners (w/t) as they had previously agreed for Roseanne. This means that Disney Media Distribution, the international sales arm of the Hollywood studio, has a one-year, first-window to close global sales deals on the comedy before the rights revert back to Carsey-Werner Distribution.

This comes despite the fact that The Conners will now be produced by Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment rather than Carsey-Werner. Carsey-Werner Distribution sells a raft of library titles internationally such as That ‘70’s Show and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

While a number of international broadcasters, including Canada’s CTV, Australia’s Network Ten and Spain’s Atresmedia, had acquired the rebooted sitcom, it was an unusually complicated global rights position.

It’s not clear whether these broadcasters, which followed ABC’s lead in pulling Roseanne after the eponymous star’s racist tweet, would be inclined to pick up the spin-off, but the controversy surrounding the show is unlikely to attract too many new buyers outside of the U.S. John Goodman is a popular figure internationally, through his broad range of films and series, but the shorter order may also discourage foreign markets.

The Conners, which is exec produced by Werner, Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez, is set to launch in fall 2018, in the Tuesday 8 PM slot vacated by Roseanne, so Disney Media Distribution will need to get its skates on to maximise foreign revenue for the show.