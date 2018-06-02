It’s been 24 hours since Roseanne Barr has tweeted, finally making good on Tuesday’s promise to leave Twitter after apologizing for her TV empire toppling tweet in which she described former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”.

Since Tuesday’s tweet, Barr’s Twitter account has been an orgy of excess, including but not confined to:

-Blaming Ambien for her tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, causing “Ambien” to trend worldwide for the better part of a day and inspiring its manufacturer to issue the statement: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

-Apologizing to Roseanne cast and crew for costing them their jobs on the hit sitcom

-Forgiving cast members who publicly tweeted their thoughts about her public tweet that cost them their jobs

-Celebrating going out “on top”

-Blaming Disney-ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood for putting all those Roseanne cast and crew out of work when she begged him not to cancel the show for their sake

Thursday night Barr warned she was “signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!” but her fans, and media, expected she would next turn up today on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where she had promised, she would explain all on Friday, back when a fan asked her to “unpack” what she had done and why “for yr fans”:

no it wasn't racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

This morning, however, Rogan tweeted: