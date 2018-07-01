Last week, Roseanne Barr was a guest Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast and the cancelling of her ABC sitcom after she wrote a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett in May. During the interview, she gave a tearful apology and it continues in a second interview with Rabbi Schuley.

Barr addressed more of the ramifications of her Twitter behavior saying, “I didn’t ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing. I just step away for that because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.” Before the sitcom’s cancellation, she was earning $250,000 an episode.

Many already know that Barr said that Jarrett looked like “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.” Even though Barr claims she thought Jarrett was white, the Apes reference is clearly a racist slur against Black people. With that and the Muslim reference, Barr saw plenty of backlash. That being said, she addressed her working relationship with Jayden Rey, the eight-year-old Black actress that played her on-screen granddaughter on the revival of her show.

“I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people that I care about,” she said on the podcast, which is scheduled to air Monday. “Specifically, the little girl who played by granddaughter. She is African American and she loved me and I loved her.”

She added, “I did not want her, I did not want her to not have a job because she’s great. I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people and me specifically.”

Barr, who is Jewish, said of the controversial tweet: “I didn’t mean what they think I meant.”

She continued to apologize, her ignorance and said “I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there’s no excuse. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses.”