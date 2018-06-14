Refresh for updates Roseanne Barr says the tweet that got her sitcom Roseanne canceled – the one likening former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a Planet of the Apes character – was not only not racist, but was a condemnation of anti-semitism.
“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes,” Barr tweeted tonight. “It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to – the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.” (The Twilight Zone creator wrote the script for the 1968 film, an adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel).
In Barr’s original tweet that prompted the firestorm, she wrote: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The tweet was widely interpreted as racist. Barr has not previously mentioned the anti-semitism angle.
Earlier tonight, Barr directed questions to Thomas Muhammad, her 2012 presidential campaign manager and director of a new Malcolm X documentary, but now says she’ll be speaking for herself “soon.”
Also tonight, Barr writes that she has “developed a bit of palsy” in her head and hands due to recent stress, but is now sleeping “without ambien.” She thanks God, bids her followers goodnight and says “we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!”
And she retweets a birthday greeting to President Donald Trump (along with a photo that, well, see for yourself below) and thanks Rosie O’Donnell “for support and love and understanding even when we disagree!”