Refresh for updates Roseanne Barr says the tweet that got her sitcom Roseanne canceled – the one likening former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a Planet of the Apes character – was not only not racist, but was a condemnation of anti-semitism.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes,” Barr tweeted tonight. “It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to – the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.” (The Twilight Zone creator wrote the script for the 1968 film, an adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel).

In Barr’s original tweet that prompted the firestorm, she wrote: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The tweet was widely interpreted as racist. Barr has not previously mentioned the anti-semitism angle.

Earlier tonight, Barr directed questions to Thomas Muhammad, her 2012 presidential campaign manager and director of a new Malcolm X documentary, but now says she’ll be speaking for herself “soon.”

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Also tonight, Barr writes that she has “developed a bit of palsy” in her head and hands due to recent stress, but is now sleeping “without ambien.” She thanks God, bids her followers goodnight and says “we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!”

I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

thank u to my friends @LionelMedia and @seanhannity @normmacdonald and my family & friends 4 helping me when I was broken. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

And she retweets a birthday greeting to President Donald Trump (along with a photo that, well, see for yourself below) and thanks Rosie O’Donnell “for support and love and understanding even when we disagree!”

i want to thank my dear friend, @Rosie for support and love and understanding even when we disagree! I LOVE YOU! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018