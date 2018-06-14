Roseanne Barr is plugging Kanye West’s new album “about mental illness” as “the greatest thing ever,” and is recommending her Twitter followers check out a new Malcolm X documentary directed by her 2012 presidential campaign manager Thomas Muhammad.

And she’s directing all questions to Muhammad, with his consent.

In a series of five tweets (six, counting doubles, and as of this posting) that began shortly after 7 pm PT, Barr, while praising West’s new album “Ye”, also thanks her fans “for helping and praying for me! It worked!”

See all the tweets below.

In the strangely out-of-nowhere missives, Barr writes that Muhammad has agreed to speak for her “as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran’s regime, not race.”

Barr writes, “I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime I’ve been watching this new doc called ‘Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on the Black Power Movement.’ Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled.

“If you have any questions for me, direct them to Mr. Muhammad please. Be sure to watch his brilliant movie!

“Thomas Muhammad has agree to speak for me, as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran’s regime, not race.”

Barr does not make specific reference to the most controversial of her recent tweets – and the one that resulted in the cancelation of her wildly popular sitcom Roseanne – in which she likened Valerie Jarrett, the former Obama aide, to a Planet of the Apes character.

She does, however, link to a vimeo screener of Muhammad’s new documentary Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on the Black Power Movement, and includes a password for screening.

