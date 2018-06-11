Roseanne Barr tweeted today that she sure is sorry for calling George Soros a Nazi collaborator. She had targeted the billionaire philanthropist as part of the tweet storm that led ABC to cancel her revived sitcom Roseanne.

Could that really have been only two weeks ago?

Anyway, way back then Barr was busy laying into Chelsea Clinton on about being married to a nephew of Soros, the well-known backer of American progressive and liberal political causes. When the former First Daugher politely replied that she indeed was not wed to a Soros, Barr tweeted, among other things: “By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Soros was born in 1930.

Looks like that particular missive has been removed. And today she moonwalked that back in a big way, going so far as to link to the website of Soros’ grantmaking network the Open Society Foundation:

I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros. His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father. Learn more of the truth about this at https://t.co/8gJ3xZpzNC — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 11, 2018

Since lighting the fire that led to the axing of TV’s most popular new sitcom of last season, Barr has apologized to Valerie Jarrett, the African-American former Barack Obama aide she compared to an ape in a tweet. That’s the one that led ABC Entetainment chief Channing Dungey to pull the plug on the new Roseanne.