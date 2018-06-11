Rose McGowan was indicted today in Loudoun County, VA on one count of cocaine possession. The news stems from a January 2017 incident in which she left her wallet on her seat after a United Airlines flight into Washington, DC’s Dulles Airport. Police said two bags of cocaine were discovered inside.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. According to WTOP, the court will set a trial date on Tuesday.

“Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence,” her attorney Jose Baez said today in a statement. “These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense.”

McGowan, who has been in the spotlight for coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of raping her, was arrested in November, 10 months after her flight from Los Angeles to DC. When the narcotics accusations against McGowan surfaced, she said it was an attempt to silence her and was a “load of horsesh*t.”