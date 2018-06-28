Critically praised series Ronny Chieng: International Student is coming to the Comedy Central App. All seven episodes of the half-hour scripted series will be available for streaming Monday, August 13, as Comedy Central’s first-ever app exclusive series.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Ronny and give his fans here in the U.S. access to this truly binge-worthy series all at once,” said Tanya Giles, General Manager, Comedy Central. “We’ve been waiting for the right project to launch in its entirety as an app-exclusive and Ronny’s name-recognition combined with the habits of many Daily Show fans who stream it via the Comedy Central App, make this the perfect series to premiere on the platform.”

Ronny Chieng: International Student is loosely based on the Daily Show correspondent’s real life experience as a Chinese law student in Australia. Co-written by Chieng and Declan Fay, the series follows Chieng from his first day on campus to the final exam of semester. Along the way, he encounters binge-drinking Australians, pompous blazer-wearing private school kids and hyper competitive anti-social Asian students who want him to act “more Asian.” You can watch a trailer below.

Chieng has been a correspondent for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah since Noah took the reins in 2015. He’ll next be seen in Warner Bros. upcoming feature Crazy Rich Asians based on the best-selling book by Kevin Kwan.

Ronny Chieng: International Student previously aired on ABC in Australia, BBC in England and Comedy Central Asia.