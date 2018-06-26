Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman and Donald Trump Jr. are clearly no fans of Harvey Weinstein. However, the two clearly differ on who knew what about the now disgraced and indicted producer and what exactly a certain wet handshake really means.

A critic of Weinstein since soon after the producer’s alleged long history of sexual harassment and assault were first exposed by the New York Times and then the New Yorker last fall, Perlman kicked off this pissing contest of sorts with the eldest First Son yesterday when he tweeted:

Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018

Quick on the send button like his father, Don Jr took to Twitter early this morning in what looked like a golden opportunity to fight for his Papa’s love of the chicken chain, and expose Hollywood complacence with Weinstein’s vile behavior:

So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand??? Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren’t a coward. https://t.co/EvA7bou2bg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 26, 2018

Checkmate, but not really.

Problem for the younger Trump in this beef is that Perlman says today he didn’t wet palm Weinstein with knowledge of sexual misconduct, but because he never liked the aggressive Oscar winner in the first place:

Hey young don, nice ta meetcha! And thanks for the follow! So…

I never said I knew Harve was a rapist. I never worked for Harve. I wasn’t home his type. I DID know he was a prick though. A prick and a bully. And I gotta thing about that. https://t.co/3cjmnMI5y6 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 26, 2018

Both participants have now retreated to their respective digital corners.

Having been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, facing numerous lawsuits and on-going investigations by the NYPD, the LAPD and Los Angeles D.A., the Beverly Hills Police and UK officials, Weinstein was first arrested on a trio of sex crimes in late May.

Out on $1 million bail but limited in travel to New York and Connecticut, a grand jury indictment from the Manhattan D.A. followed on May 30, and Weinstein faces up to 25 years behind bars if found guilty. He was formally arraigned June 5. Pleading not guilty to the charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and a criminal sexual act in the first degree, Weinstein is back in court in September as justice edges toward a likely trial next year.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host and current POTUS has been accused of a number of incidents of sexual harassment and assault too – all of which Trump denies, even as Summer Zevros’ defamation case could see him having to sit for a deposition under oath.