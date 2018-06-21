EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Entertainment has pre-emptively bought the film rights to the female-driven grounded sci-fi pitch Canary from Zach Dean. Imagine chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard made the deal and will produce a project that will be developed as a directing vehicle for Howard. Imagine’s Erica Huggins and Tyler Mitchell, who brought in the project, will oversee for Imagine. Dean will also serve as an executive producer.

Vivienne Helen Dean

Dean is currently adapting Billy Graham: My Life Inside Rock and Out for Fox and Shawn Levy and the Japanese sci-fi anime Star Blazers for Skydance and director Christopher McQuarrie. Dean most recently sold his original WWII pitch Atlantic Wall to Imperative with Bradley Cooper attached to star, and Ghost Draft for director David Goyer.

Dean is repped by WME, Madhouse and lawyer Andrew Hurwitz.