Emmy-nominated This Is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones no longer will be a series regular on the popular NBC family drama. He has joined the star-studded cast of Are You Sleeping, Apple’s upcoming 10-episode thriller drama series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Octavia Spencer stars.

Cephas Jones had been a series regular on This Is Us since the start, earning an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Randall’s dad William in Season 1, which chronicled his final months before dying of cancer. Following William’s death, Cephas Jones only has had a handful of appearances during Season 2 in flashbacks. Going forward, he will continue to recur on the show as he did this past season.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Cephas Jones plays Leander “Shreve” Scoville, Poppy’s father.

In addition to Spencer, he also joins Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms and Haneefah Wood in Are You Sleeping.

Are You Sleeping is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment, alongside Octavia Spencer and Nichelle Tramble. The premiere episode will be directed by Anna Foerster.

In addition to his This Is Us role, Cephas Jones recently has recurred on Luke Cage, Mr. Robot and The Get Down.