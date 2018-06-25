Martin Scorsese will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and take part in an interview about his career and Italian cinema at this year’s Rome Film Festival (October 18-28).

The iconic director will present the restored version of an as-yet undisclosed Italian classic film and serve as the subject of an in-conversation session with festival director Antonio Monda. His award will be presented to him by Italian director Paolo Taviani.

Also among the festival’s Close Encounters interview program will be Sigourney Weaver, Cinema Paradiso director Giuseppe Tornatore, artist and screenwriter Pierre Bismuth, acclaimed Italian DoP’s Luca Bigazzi and Arnaldo Catinari as well as feted editors Giogiò Franchini and Esmeralda Calabria.

Rome is also revealing snippets of its film lineup today, including Notti Magiche by Paolo Virzì, retrospectives of Peter Sellers and Maurice Pialat, the restoration of Italiani Brava Gente by Giuseppe De Santis and an exhibition on Marcello Mastroianni.

Most screenings will be at the Auditorium Parco della Musica but they will also extend across the city, including some at the Rebibbia Prison and Women’s Ward. The festival’s selection committee includes Mario Sesti, Richard Peña, Giovanna Fulvi, Alberto Crespi, Francesco Zippel and Valerio Carocci.

The complete lineup will be revealed on October 5 but the 13th edition of the event is already shaping up nicely.