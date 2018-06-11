Coming out of their inaugural Cannes market, AGC International, the international sales and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has closed a slew of deals on Midway, the World War II action film from Roland Emmerich.

Michael Rothstein and his sales team concluded deals with Lionsgate in the UK, Universum in Germany, Metropolitan in France, IIF in Italy, Diamond in Spain, Mislabel in Scandinavia, DFW in Benelux, Vertical in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania, Monolith Films in Poland, Blitz in the former Yugoslavia, Central Partnership in Russia, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, Odeon in Greece, Sun Distribution in Latin America, Elevation in Canada, Empire in South Africa, Aqua in Turkey, Selim Ramia in the Middle East, United King in Israel, Acme in the Baltics, Noori in South Korea, PT Prima in Indonesia, Sahamongkol in Thailand, PVR in India, Squarebox in Malaysia, Pioneer in the Philippines, and Cinesky for airlines.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the film chronicles the exploits of the soldiers and aviators involved in the battle.

As we revealed pre-Cannes, Midway‘s last includes Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore. Additional cast is being finalized. Producers will be Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon. Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited are financing the film. U.S. and China theatrical distribution is set with Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside and Bona Film Group in Greater China. Creative Artists Agency (CAA) brokered the financing and U.S. and China distribution deals. The film is in pre-production with principal photography set to start September 3, according to the production.