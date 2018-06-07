The first trailer for the HBO documentary about the late comedic genius Robin Williams has just been released. The film, directed by Marina Zenovich and produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak, is an intimate — and heartbreaking — portrait of one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind follows the comedian/actor through his extraordinary life and career and reveals what drove him to give voice to the characters in his mind. Told largely by Robin himself, with lots of never-before-seen footage, the film will premiere on HBO on July 16.

Also included in this labor of love are in-depth interviews with those who loved and knew him with friends Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber, and Zak Williams, to name a few.

The film’s executive producers are Sheila Nevins, David Steinberg, Kristen Vaurio and Zenovich.