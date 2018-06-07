The first trailer from the forthcoming documentary on comedian Robin Williams is out from HBO Documentary Films.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind bows on July 16 on HBO, offering an intimate portrait of one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians, Told largely by Williams himself, the documentary examines his life, career, and what drove him to give voice to the characters in his mind.

The documentary promises never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber, Zak Williams and others.

The documentary is directed by Marina Zenovich, produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak, with executive producers Sheila Nevins, David Steinberg, Kristen Vaurio, and Zenovich.

See the trailer above.