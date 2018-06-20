Robert Zemeckis is in final talks to direct and adapt an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1973 novel The Witches about a seven-year old boy who becomes entangled with witches for Warner Bros.

The studio previously made a loose-adaptation of the book back in 1990 with Nicolas Roeg directing and Anjelica Huston starring. Zemeckis’ version will reportedly be more faithful to the source material.

Zemeckis’ partner Jack Rapke is producing through their banner ImageMovers, along with Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro. Variety originally had the news.

Dahl’s fare on the big screen has had a spotty run at the box office. While both feature adaptations of the author’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 Gene Wilder classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the 2005 Johnny Depp version were commercial hits, Steven Spielberg’s 2016 The BFG tanked with $55.4M stateside, $183M WW, while Disney’s 1996 animated pic James and the Giant Peach also bombed with $28.9M.