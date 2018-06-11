Robert De Niro, who appeared at the Tony Awards to introduce Bruce Springsteen’s performance of a contemplative, piano-accompanied version of “My Hometown,” burst out with two bluntly profane blasts aimed at President Donald Trump.

“I’m just going to say one thing,” De Niro said, wearing a Jake LaMotta-worthy scowl. “F–k Trump!” When the astonished audience broke out into a mix of laughter and gasps, he paused for a few seconds and then followed with, “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f–k Trump!'” Many people in the crowd at Radio City Music Hall, thrown a piece of red meat toward the end of the three-hour show, jumped to their feet.

CBS leaned on the bleep button heavily, so none of its viewers heard the unexpurgated version of his remarks. But the live feed of the broadcasts being played in the press room was uncensored, leading to several Tony winners being asked about the head-snapping moment during their backstage press conferences.

“He’s Robert De Niro,” joked Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner. “Who’s going to argue with him?” Later, he offered more serious thoughts, agreeing with De Niro and saying “this person should not be anywhere near the seat of power.”

The shocker lobbed a verbal Molitov cocktail into an otherwise largely Trump-and-politics-light show. De Niro now has Broadway bona fides as the co-director of the recent adaptation of his film A Bronx Tale so it made sense that he would provide some star power as a lead-in to Springsteen. But he was in some ways one of the least likely Tony speakers to break out his megaphone and deliver a profane political message. Even in his most familiar televised awards show setting, the Oscars, De Niro usually sticks closely to the script and gives viewers little hint of his acting mastery during his stilted moments onstage.

Springsteen’s meditative performance unfolded with De Niro’s words practically still echoing off the back wall of Radio City Music Hall. As he was speak-singing his memories of 20th century Freehold, New Jersey, audience members and viewers alike were still trying to make sense of what they had just seen.

De Niro, who has traded for decades on his tight-lipped, once-press-shy image, has come out of his shell during the Trump era. The Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, became a platform for several of his anti-Trump broadsides.

The Tony moment quickly made the social-media rounds.