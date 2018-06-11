The 72nd Tony Awards saw big wins for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Band’s Visit last night on CBS, as well as a short but censored bout of swearing from Robert De Niro against Donald Trump – but that didn’t seem to make a lot of impact.

Punctuated by a crowd pleasing performance from Bruce Springsteen himself, the otherwise overall pretty lively Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted annual celebration of American theatre didn’t see a lot of ratings change from last year.

With a mild 4.8 result in the metered markets, the 8 -11 PM 72nd Tony Awards of Sunday are steady with the 2017 results. Drilling into the numbers, the live event was up a tiny 2.1% over the Kevin Spacey fronted 71st Tony Awards of June 11, 2017. That primetime ceremony of last year also had the distinction of facing NBC’s deciding game of 2017 Stanley Cup Finals with the wining Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators.

Up against such sporting competition, the 2017 Tony Awards went on to deliver a fairly modest 0.9/4 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.05 million viewers in the final numbers.

To give some sporting context to those numbers and more, the 2017 and the ratings surge of the Hamilton infused 2016 Tony Awards were both up against NHL playoff games, while the 2015 Tony Awards went head-to-head with that year’s ultimately Golden State Warriors winning NBA Finals. With this year’s Washington Capitals triumphing Stanley Cup decided on June 8 and the GSW winning 2018 NBA Finals over on June 9, the Tony Awards were literally the biggest game in town last night – yet gained virtually no traction.

We’ll update with more 2018 Tony numbers as well as the results for the latest season premieres of ABC’s summer line-up of game shows and more later on today.