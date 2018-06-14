The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup today featured a welcome speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin, lots of dancing, and UK pop star Robbie Williams flipping the bird.

The gesture came as Williams performed on the field at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow ahead of the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which kicked off the tournament that runs through July 15. It apparently didn’t air in the UK but did live on U.S. airwaves.

Fox Sports declined to comment on how the rude gesture made it to air in America. The Rupert Murdoch owned company and Telemundo hold the English and Spanish language rights to the 2018 World Cup in the U.S.A.

It was hard to miss — Williams did it right into the camera that was in front of him while singing his hit “Rock DJ.” He appeared to have altered the lyrics too — something about “I did this for free” before letting the finger fly. He also glanced on the giant screens above the crowd as if to check out his, er, handiwork.

Williams, who is rumored to be joining the judging panel on the UK’s The X-Factor for its next cycle, also sang his “Let Me Entertain Me” and “Feel” and dueted with Russian opera star Aida Garifullina on “Angels” during the pre-game festivities.