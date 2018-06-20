Richard Alan Greenberg, an Oscar-nominated title designer and motion-graphics pioneer, died June 16 in New York City. He was 71.

Greenberg scored his Oscar nom for Best Visual Effects on the 1987 Anrold Schwarzenegger thriller Predator. Among his many other notable opening-sequence credits are Superman, Alien, Dirty Dancing, Zelig, The Untouchables, The World According to Garp, Altered States, Independence Day, Seven, The Matrix and the Lethal Weapon series.

After teaching at the University of Illinois and the Institute of Design in his native Chicago, Greenberg produced the short film Stop, which was shot at the Democratic National Convention that summer in the Windy City. It took the top prize at at the New York Film Festival Student Competition, which led to a job working for Pablo Ferro, who’d done the title design for such classics as Dr. Strangelove and Bullitt.

Greenberg launched R/Greenberg Associates in 1977 with his brother Robert. The company worked on titles and/or effects for such hit films as Home Alone, Die Hard, Alien, Predator, Ghostbusters, Goodfellas and Best Picture Oscar winner The Silence of the Lambs. Robert Greenberg remains chairman and CEO of R/GA.

Richard Greenberg moved to Hollywood in 1991 and formed Greenberg/Schluter with Bruce Schluter. Together they designed the main titles for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Independence Day, the Lethal Weapon film and The Matrix.

Many of his Greenberg’s works are housed in the permanent collections of museums including The Art Institute of Chicago, MOMA and The Louvre.

He also directed the 1989 film Little Monsters, starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel, along with the 2003 documentary The Process and a 1990 episode of HBO’s Tales from the Crypt.

He also is survived by his three children, Jessica a Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative journalist at The New York Times; Luke, who co-founded the creative agency BOND; and Morgan, chief product officer at the Whittle School.