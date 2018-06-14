Netflix has slotted August 10 for the premiere of comedy series All About The Washingtons starring Rev Run and his wife Justine Simmons.

Created by Jeremy Bronson (The Mayor), ​All About The Washingtons is an autobiographical scripted family sitcom that follows ​Joey Washington​​ (Rev Run aka Joseph Simmons) and his wife ​​Justine Washington​ (Justine Simmons), playing fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family of family kids. After Joey decides to retire from a long career as legendary hip-hop royalty,​ ​his wife​ ​Justine, takes advantage of the opportunity to pursue a career of her own now that Joey is available to focus on raising the kids and keeping the house in order. Their kids are portrayed by Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley​.​

Andrew Reich is showrunner and executive produces with Bronson, Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank from Amblin Television, alongside Rev Run Simmons & Justine Simmons, and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Productions.

Simmons, known for his stage names Rev Run and DJ Run, was one of the founding members of the iconic hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. in addition to being a practicing minister.

Like rocker Ozzy Osbourne with MTV’s The Osbournes, Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Simmons found a new audience and reality stardom with his popular series Run’s House, which ran on MTV for six seasons and introduced his family including wife Justine.

