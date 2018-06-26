The AT&T Audience Network is bringing another season of Religion of Sports to the altar. The network has picked up the original docuseries for a third season.

The series highlights stories from across the globe through tales of rivalries, cultural differences and competition and is executive produced by New England Patriot Tom Brady, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

The third season will feature compelling sports stories from around the world including the Isle of Man TT which follows the most dangerous motorcycle race in the world. Riders must navigate the old, windy roads of a small English village at speeds close to 200 mph.

Religion will also take an in-depth look at Iceland’s national soccer team, which is the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup. The lens will also focus the biggest event in the Rezball calendar: the Native American Basketball Invitational. The massive knockout-style tournament features indigenous teams from around the country. And finally, the series will take the plunge into the lives of two of the best free divers in the world as they go head to head in the Vertical Blue competing to be crowned the best diver.

Religion of Sports is produced by Dirty Robber Productions. Chris Uettwiller, Martin Desmond Roe and Constance Schwartz-Morini also serve as executive producers.

The AT&T Audience Network will premiere the third season of Religion of Sports at 8 PM ET/PT on Nov. 21.