Deadline broke the news exclusively on Monday that Reese Witherspoon is returning for Legally Blonde 3, and today MGM revealed that the threequel will open on Feb. 14, 2020.

Witherspoon further confirmed the news today on Instagram in full character as Elle Woods.

It's true… #LegallyBlonde3

Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted the Amanda Brown novel for the 2001 first film, are in final talks to pen the script. Original producer Marc Platt and his Platt Productions president Adam Siegel are producing, and they will be joined this time by Witherspoon, through her Hello Sunshine banner. A director has yet to be announced. Robert Luketic helmed the first movie. Both Legally Blonde pics amassed close to $267M at the WW box office. The first title was a cash cow for MGM made for a reported $18M and earning $141.7M.

The Legally Blonde pics center around Witherspoon’s Woods, a former sorority girl who proves that she’s no dumb blonde, and after pursuing her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law school, graduates and later makes waves in Washington D.C. in the sequel. Currently on Feb. 14, which falls on a Friday that year is an untitled Disney live action movie, untitled Universal/Blumhouse release, untitled Warner Bros. DC release and Fox/Blue Sky Studios animated pic Nimona. Something untitled has gotta move, no?