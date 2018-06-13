Red Table Talk is extending its first season on with 13 additional episodes for premiere this fall.

In Red Table Talk, hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris reveal their personal experiences and thoughts about today’s most compelling issues. Season 1 of Red Table Talk premiered on May 7, kicking off 10 episodes, and has debuted six episodes to date.

“The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to keep going. We are so grateful to be given the opportunity to do so by continuing The Red Table Talk journey with Facebook Watch,” said Pinkett Smith. “There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us. We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13 … is going to be fire!”

Throughout the series, the three hosts are joined by celebrity guests and friends as they explore social issues and topics that have touched the family. The Facebook community participates in the conversation as it plays out over the course of each week on the series show page and the Red Table Talk Facebook Group. On Mondays, Pinkett Smith introduces the week’s topic; viewers post comments and share their personal stories on Facebook; and on Wednesdays, the show streams Live on Facebook Watch, where fan questions are answered, opening the conversation to connect and interact with the Red Table Talk community.

Pinkett Smith executive produces along with Ellen Rakieten (The Oprah Winfrey Show) and Miguel Melendez.

“The community engagement we’re seeing with Red Table Talk is exactly what we had hoped for when Facebook Watch launched last year. The show is a shining example of how compelling content can drive meaningful conversations forward, and bring people together around issues that matter,” said Ricky Van Veen, Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook. “The three powerful women at the table are connecting with viewers in important ways, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver more of the show through Watch.”