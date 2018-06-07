EXCLUSIVE: It’s been more than a year and a half since groundbreaking MTV reality series Real World aired its most recent 32nd season. I hear that the network and series producer Bunim-Murray Prods. had hit the pause button on the venerable franchise as they are looking to reboot/reinvent it the way MTV recently did with another of its signature docu-reality series Jersey Shore.

However, while Jersey Shore as well as other recently revived popular MTV programs, like TRL and My Super Sweet 16, air on their original network, I hear the new Real World, developed in partnership between MTV and Bunim-Murray, will be shopped, targeting streaming platforms. The strategy echoes the recent revival of former Bravo series Queen Eye For the Straight Guy on Netflix.

“We’re talking,” Bunim-Murray co-founder and Real World co-creator Jonathan Murray told Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro yesterday when asked about a possible reboot. Murray, who was attending Realscreen West confab, indicated that the potential new installment is being done with MTV’s involvement.

Real World has aired for 32 seasons from 1992 to 2017 on MTV. It follows a group of young adults living together in a new city, is arguably the catalyst for the millennium’s reality series boom. The last edition Real World: Seattle Bad Blood aired for 12 episodes between in late 2016 and early 17.

In regards to another Bunim-Murray production, Project Runway, which recently returned to its original network of Bravo after running on Lifetime from 2009-2017, Murray would not comment whether his company, which produced the series while it was at Lifetime, would still be involved going forward. In its original run on Bravo, Project Runway was produced by Magical Elves.