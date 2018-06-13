AXS TV has ordered an expanded 12-episode second season of its hit reality series Real Money starring rocker Eddie Money and his family. The series is slated to premiere in early 2019, with production beginning this summer.

The 12-episode order is up from its 10-episode freshman season. Real Money joined fellow AXS TV original Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar in the Sunday Night Rocks block. The two series were the most popular original programs in 2018, along with The Big Interview with Dan Rather, according to the network.

“Season one of Real Money took viewers behind the stage and into the home of one of the most iconic voices in music,” said Evan Haiman, AXS TV’s vice president of music programming and production. “Eddie and his family really resonated with our viewers, shining a light on the highs, lows, and hijinks behind the multi-platinum stardom. AXS TV is proud to welcome the ultimate rock n’ roll family back for season two, which is sure to deliver even more of the heart and hilarity that the series is known for.”

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, with the return of the entire cast — featuring Eddie Money, his wife Laurie, and children and bandmates Jesse, Dez, and Julian — as they tour across the country, performing Eddie’s signature hits to packed venues. The upcoming season will include guest-star surprises and all-new music from Eddie, Dez and Jesse, while also following new career pursuits for sons Zach and Joe. As of right now, the Money family, only has eight dogs and one cat. But, by the time of filming, the animal-loving homestead may take in a few more.

“I want to thank Mark Cuban and AXS TV for a second season,” said executive producer and series star Eddie Money. “The kids are thrilled, so is “Buddy,” our dog. I’m glad everybody is enjoying our entertaining and talented family… although my wife still doesn’t think I’m funny. I only wish I would have shot Real Money 10 years and 10 pounds ago! Ha!”

With a legendary career spanning over 40 years, Eddie Money has long-established himself as one of rock’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving his native Brooklyn for the Berkeley music scene in the 1970s, Money quickly rose to fame on the strength of a slew of successful albums and Top 40 hits including “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’,” “Think I’m In Love,” “Baby Hold On,” among others.



Real Money is produced by Enchanted Media.